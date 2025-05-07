Jeff Jarrett: Jey Uso Win At WWE WrestleMania 41 Would've Been Bigger With This Finish

Jey Uso realized a dream during WrestleMania 41, where he finally defeated Gunther in a grueling match, not only pinning his rival but also finally capturing the World Heavyweight Championship, and reaching the top of the men's roster on "Monday Night RAW." While it was undoubtedly a memorable milestone of Uso's career, pro wrestling veteran, Jeff Jarrett, believes one aspect lacked in the match and should have been done differently.

"You know I love my wrestling – I'm not positive that I know all of Jey Uso's finishers, [but] I certainly don't think he has The Sleeper, or whatever you want to call it, established," Jarrett explained during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. "I thought that was a big-time risk. I'm just very curious why they chose that, especially on the Opener. To each his own, I think he got the desired pop, but it could've been much, much, much bigger with the one-two-three."

Uso's reign has only begun, but leading up to WrestleMania 41, many online critics voiced their issue with his utilization, especially ahead of 'Mania. However, during the press conference following the "Grandest Stage of Them All," Paul "Triple H" Levesque defended Uso's utilization, and claimed that the champion has a magical connection between himself and fans. Levesque further voiced his respect for him, and also defended the champion's catch phrase and gimmick, and pointed towards the crowd reaction upon his victory.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.