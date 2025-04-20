WWE's Triple H Reflects On When He Saw Jey Uso As Royal Rumble Winner, World Champion

Jey Uso fulfilled his destiny as 2025 Royal Rumble winner when he toppled World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER to win the gold during the opening match of WrestleMania. While some have been critical of the Bloodline member and doubted him following his Rumble victory, the massive amount of fan support he's received since the onset of his "YEET!" catchphrase was enough to catapult him to stardom. Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke about the new champion during the press conference following night one of WrestleMania, and said there wasn't a singular moment that he could pinpoint as to when he saw Uso as champion during his rise over the last few years. He called it a "process" that started with the fans.

"He is vibing with those people... They believe in him," Levesque said. "There's this magical connection between him and when he's in that ocean of people that are loving what he does, that becomes undeniable. So, as that's beginning to take place... you'd just have to not pay attention at all to not see that happening and say, 'We gotta run down this road, because it's real.' My hat's off to him. He's created that. That's tough to do when you're deep into your career like he is."

Levesque said that a lot of people talk about Uso as "the YEET guy" doing a schtick, but that's not what Uso is doing at all. He said he found something that truly resonated with him as a performer as well as the audience. The enthusiasm for Uso's character could be seen when he and his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, exited through the ecstatic crowd following Jey's submission victory over "The Ring General."

