Mark Henry Names Only WWE Departure From Recent Wave That 'Shocked' Him

Over the last few years, WWE has traditionally conducted a round of roster cuts following WrestleMania, and this past Friday, 16 Superstars were released from the company. The most notable names on the list include talent such as Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler, but there's one release that left former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry stunned. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall Of Famer explained that Braun Strowman was the only name released from the promotion that surprised him.

"To me, it was only one and that was Braun Strowman because Braun had been doing so well. Especially with all the stuff that he did leading up into WrestleMania with Jacob Fatu and even before Jacob Fatu, the work that he did with big boy Bronson Reed, like he shined. Everybody that he tagged with, everything that he did but you know what man, it's not always about your talent or your performance. Sometimes your mouth, or sometimes you get in your own way, which I called and asked somebody and I'm like 'Man why him? He was doing good.' And he was like, 'Man sometimes you know, people can be abrasive.'"

The day after WrestleMania 41 concluded, Paul Heyman revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Strowman was "crying" about not being featured on WWE's biggest show of the year. This led Heyman to inform "The Monster Among Men" that he didn't make the WrestleMania 41 card because he "sucks." The additional main roster and "WWE NXT" stars that were released Friday include; Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, Jakara Jackson, Riley Osborne, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, Oro Mensah, Javier Bernal and Dani Palmer.

