Bully Ray Shares Displeasure For How Vince McMahon Used The Dudleyz In WWE

Over decades, in WWE and across various other promotions, Bully Ray (AKA Bubba Ray Dudley) and D-Von Dudley steadily built up their careers to become one of the most popular tag teams in modern wrestling history. At times, however, the Dudley Boyz became stale, even by their own admission. A recent edition of "Busted Open Radio" featured Bully recalling his frustration during the tag team's WWE return in the mid-2010s.

"WWE offered me and D-Von more money, more comfortable flying accommodations, more comfortable hotel accommodations when we went back in 2015, 2016," Bully said. "But the way Vince McMahon used the Dudleys left such a bad taste in my mouth that I said, 'Vince, I can't do this Dudley thing the way you want to do it anymore.'"

When Bully and D-Von made their return to WWE, they picked up some wins but were primarily used to highlight newer talent, such as the New Day or Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Speaking about their decision to leave years later, D-Von stated that he was happy with how the WWE run went, and he also would've been glad to continue with the promotion. However, Bully wanted to try new things instead, so the duo left after WWE SummerSlam 2016.

Reflecting on that time in his career, Bully now feels that McMahon had sapped any remaining joy he felt from wrestling, signaling that it was time to go. While he'd be open to a one-off return match against somebody like Matt and Jeff Hardy, Bully maintained that he had no desire to return to WWE for any further runs as a tag team.

