JBL Discusses Triple H As WWE Representative Vs. Vince McMahon

WWE has undergone an immense changing of the guard in recent years, as former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon resigned amidst allegations of sex trafficking, which led to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking full rein of WWE's creative end, while WWE President Nick Khan has handled the business end. One difference under Levesque is that the head of WWE Creative is now regularly interviewed by the press, with Levesque usually explaining his creative process at post-PLE press conferences, something the often-reclusive McMahon never did. According to WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, it's made a tremendous difference in WWE's reputation.

"You saw what happened with Bob Costas, that [Vince McMahon] slapped the stuff out of his hands," JBL remembered on "Something To Wrestle," recently. McMahon had a volatile confrontation with the legendary broadcaster, which led to the short-tempered executive refusing future interviews. "He did not suffer fools."

According to Layfield, Vince didn't see the value in interviews and would rather have been working during his time as WWE's head honcho, but Levesque is different.

"I watch these Triple H interviews, and he's fantastic. He is such a good interview...He listens and he actually answers questions," Layfield gushed. "He's a very smart guy, obviously, I think he's brilliant in what he's done...You've got a guy who's running things who's a great interview, not that Vince wasn't a great interview...He just didn't want to do it. But Triple H, fortunately, does, and it's a big help to WWE."

Levesque is not the only WWE executive who has been more open to peeling back the curtain, as TKO Board Member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also been shockingly candid about his involvement in recent WWE storylines.