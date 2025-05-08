Bully Ray Outlines Social Media Strategy To Troll WWE Over The Rock's Remarks

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is still stewing over Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent comments to Dave Meltzer, where the TKO Board Member reminded the Wrestling Observer editor that wrestling is a scripted entertainment program. On "Busted Open Radio," Ray concocted a plan to make his feelings known to WWE.

"Every time the WWE tweets something about what's going to go on...I almost want to retweet [Rock's Instagram comment]," Bully said. "The biggest guy in your whole company told me I have no reason to emotionally invest in any of this because it's all a work. It's affected me and I'm smart to this game. It's at the forefront of my brain now...To try to buy into anything...I think damage has been done by it."

Bully isn't naive enough to believe that Rock's comments will have some kind of destabilizing effect on the business as a whole, but does believe that Rock has taken too blase an attitude about a business that many people take very seriously.

"Do I think what The Rock said will affect WWE's business future going forward? No. Do I think it will affect him when he tries to come back in the near-future? Yes," Bully said, believing fans will "turn their back" on The Rock after his comments.

Johnson was a central part of John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber in March, but then disappeared from programming throughout the rest of the storyline, even WrestleMania 41, where Cena and Travis Scott were the only ones involved in costing Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Title.