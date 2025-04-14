Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Recent Social Post From WWE's The Rock

Given that he was the orchestrator behind John Cena's shocking heel turn on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, it seemed a safe bet to assume The Rock was going to be heavily involved in the build up to Cena and Rock's match at WrestleMania 41. So far, however, that's not only been inaccurate, but wildly inaccurate. Since Elimination Chamber, Rock hasn't appeared on WWE TV, and more curiously has scarcely been mentioned, leading to speculation regarding what was going on with Rock and WWE. That speculation grew over the weekend, when Rock posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a New Japan shirt and looking at a rubix cube.

On Sunday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer attempted to decode the meaning behind Rock's post, starting with the rubix cube, though he admitted he was merely guessing.

"There's many different guesses you can do," Meltzer said. "But the rubix cube, clearly...I think the idea is 'We're one step ahead of you guys.' And whatever this shirt is meant to lead to all kinds of speculation that 'We're ahead of you.'"

Turning his attention to the New Japan shirt, Meltzer thinks Rock is trying to convince people of one of two things. Once again, Meltzer noted that this was guess work.

"It's either something to make people think that they're going to do some deal with New Japan, or to make you think that The Rock is unhappy," Meltzer said. "[That] he's been iced out of WrestleMania promotions, blah blah blah, and then of course, he's going to show up on Sunday and do whatever he's going to do on Sunday."

