Former WWE, ECW Star Rhino Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite In Impromptu ROH TV Title Match

Nick Wayne is still Ring of Honor World Television Champion after defeating surprise opponent Rhino, who made his AEW debut, on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Wayne's opponent was advertised as "someone from Christian Cage's past," amidst ongoing tension between Wayne and Cage in the Patriarchy. The former ECW legend and WWE star made an appearance in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan to challenge for the championship. Commentary let fans know that Cage and Rhino were "inseparable" at the beginning of the careers.

Rhino seemed to absorb hits from Wayne until Wayne finally got the bigger man off his feet. At one point, Kip Sabian got on the ring apron to distract the referee while Cage attempted to sweep Rhino off his feet from the outside. Rhino didn't fall for it and was able to regain control for a few more moments in the match, before Wayne got the upper hand and hit the Killswitch or the victory.

Cage and the Patriarchy got in the ring to celebrate with Wayne after his victory. Cage went to put the championship belt around Wayne's waist, but let the gold fall to the canvas instead.