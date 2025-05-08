Dave Meltzer On Contract Status Reports For AAA Stars Reportedly Signed With WWE

WWE reportedly signed new contracts with several AAA stars in the wake of purchasing the Lucha Libre company. El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., El Hijo del Vikingo, Flammer, controversial stars Alberto El Patron, and La Hiedra, as well as others from the company, were locked into new contracts, as they want to avoid any talent from being signed by AEW between now and when the WWE/AAA partnership kicks off at Worlds Collide on June 7 in Los Angeles.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, WWE has yet to comment on the reported signings, and one source close to the situation outright disputed the story. Another source said they had not seen the list of wrestlers, but that the signings were likely a legal formality.

The news was initially broken by SuperLucha's Ernesto Ocampo, who said that WWE had signed Alberto El Patron, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., the new La Parka who recently debuted, El Hijo del Vikingo, Flammer, Lady Maravilla, La Hiedra, and Nino Hamburguesa, with the idea that WWE would sign about a dozen of AAA's main stars, as the usual AAA contracts are not as ironclad as those backed up by TKO Group Holdings. The contracts are said to contain more clauses to protect WWE and TKO, which are not present in AAA contracts.

WWE is reportedly trying to avoid a situation like the one from last year, where AEW had plans to sign CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer, but WWE managed to sign the former CMLL Champion after a widely-praised match at AEW's Forbidden Door event.