Bully Ray Thinks We Haven't Seen He Last Of This WWE LFG Participant

On the latest episode of "WWE LFG," Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, was cut from The Undertaker's team after his match with Shiloh Hill. The 27-year-old shined during his time on the show, with his incredible physique, outgoing personality and promo ability being his strongest assets, but unfortunately "The Deadman" saw more potential in Hill going forward. However, according to "LFG" coach Bully Ray Dudley, fans should continue to watch Holyfield closely following his elimination, as he believes the young star still has a promising road ahead.

"Keep your eye on him in the future. I don't think we've seen the last of Elijah Holyfeid. Elijah is another one of those guys like Shiloh that we just had on, he wasn't on my team, but I tried hard with him ... last week, when Elijah went off on that promo, when he went off on Booker, when he interrupted Booker, there's a scene where u see me waving him over with my hand. I actually felt Elijah's anger building up in him and I said, 'Now. Cut your promo now,' and he did and that's when he woke the legends up." He said on "Busted Open Radio."

Although Holyfield impressed Bully Ray, there was one specific mistake that possibly impacted his life in the competition. During his match with Chris Island, "The Phenom" was livid that Holyfield was wearing a chain and earrings, claiming he was distracted by the jewelry and telling the "LFG" star to consider himself "lucky" he's retired. That said, after being eliminated, The Undertaker still had faith in Holyfield's future as a professional wrestler, and promised to always be in his corner whenever he needs guidance.

