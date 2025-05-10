Steve Austin Rates John Cena's WWE Heel Work, Compares To Own Turn At 'Mania

John Cena's monumental heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 set the champion on a dark path he hasn't been on in decades, and shortly after the move was praised by many, with comparisons to Hulk Hogan's historical WCW heel turn, where he aligned himself with the NWO and crushed the hearts of all his fans.

Wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he gave his thoughts on Cena's heel turn and compared it to his own heel turn at WrestleMania 17. "I love what Cena's doing, I love the way that guy talks, his promos, where he's going with it," the veteran opined, further stating that he's invested in Cena and praising the man behind the character for his ability. "I think he's gonna look back and love what he's doing."

When it came to his own heel turn, Austin admits that he now regrets turning heel at WM17. "That really kind of reinvigorated me, and we were both in there, the No. 1 and 2 babyfaces, the No. 1 and 2 talents in the world — going head-to-head," he recalled. "But I'd have called that audible and I'd have told Vince, after it's all said and done, watch the Stunner. I'd have dropped him on that stack of dimes he called a neck, and I'd would have stayed a babyface." Austin also opined that, unlike him, Cena will not look back at his heel turn and regret the move.

