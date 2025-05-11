AEW's Thunder Rosa Says This WWE NXT Star 'Can Do It All'

AEW's Thunder Rosa has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism, most notably when it comes to her booking and presentation, but there have also been some who believe Thunder Rosa is "underrated." Considering how she's dealt with similar online chatter about her, it's no surprise that she had a lot to say when "WWE NXT" star Jordynne Grace was brought up during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," specifically in regards to the former Knockouts World Champion's ability and popularity.

"I just don't understand," Thunder Rosa expressed in regards to co-host, Dave LaGraca, claiming that Grace is underrated, before looking back at the times they've clashed. Rosa suggested that the influx of new talent into NXT around her signing has hurt Grace's popularity. "She can wrestle anyone, honestly, she can wrestle anyone and she's just so damn good at what she does ... She can do it all, and I think she should be talked about more than she is already."

Tommy Dreamer then added his voice to the conversation, noting that Grace had already done everything possible in TNA and that he doesn't understand how she could be considered underrated. "She broke so many barriers in TNA. When she came in the Royal Rumble – that was a great surprise — once all that stuff, let's say the last year, 2024 — she was making her way to the WWE; you could see the writing on the wall," he pointed out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.