Why Newly-Returned WWE Star Aleister Black Didn't Like NXT Debut Match Vs. Andrade

Former AEW star Aleister Black has reflected on his "WWE NXT" debut following his return to "WWE SmackDown" last month after WrestleMania 41. In a recent interview with the "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast," Black attributed his first "NXT" match with Andrade going wrong to lack of preparation, suffering from an illness, and being completely fearful of wrestling for WWE.

"First and foremost, I did not like that match." Black said. "The production of how we went into it was wrong and because of that, the match didn't come out the way it should have come out. I was physically ill at the time, that's also why when I look back, I'm just not in shape ... anxiety is the word, I was terrified, absolutely petrified and it's crazy because I've already wrestled at this point in front of 5,000 people, 6,000 people, 8,000 people in France ... but because it was WWE I was like, 'Oh god, oh god, oh god, oh god' ... that was one of those things that I always kind of look back and was like, man I wish I was would have been better. It was nerve-wracking, it was an incredible experience, it was humbling."

In addition to reflecting on his match with Andrade, Black also spoke about "NXT" initially being a confusing brand, explaining that coaches would try to re-train wrestlers and remove any in-ring bad habits they might've had, but admitted it made him a sharper performer overtime. WWE's newest member added that "NXT" produced the best pro wrestling in the world between 2015 to 2020, with nothing else comparing to it.

