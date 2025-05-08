Thunder Rosa Willing To Put Her Hair On The Line Vs. One Person At AEW All In Texas

AEW is on the road to All In: Texas, which will take place in the state's Globe Life Field in July. Texas-native and former Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is already considering a way to get on the show.

"I've said it before. I'm willing to put my hair on the line at All In, with one person, but I don't think she's ready for it," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio," unwilling to say who she was talking about. "It's not been done in the United States, hair vs. hair match."

Rosa appears to be misinformed, as Molly Holly and Victoria battled in a hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania XX in 2004. Holly had pitched losing the title and her hair as a way to get on WrestleMania XX, much the way Rosa is pitching for a spot on All In: Texas.

"I'm going to let you figure it out. There's some blood here," Rosa said, likely alluding to Dr. Britt Baker as her possible opponent. Tommy Dreamer guessed Mercedes Mone, while Dave LaGreca guessed Baker.

"Talking about money left on the table," Rosa said, as she also has yet to be booked for AEW's Grand Slam show in Mexico. "I would like to wrestle in Mexico, and I would like to wrestle in a championship match. If not [the AEW Women's World Title] than the [CMLL Women's Title]."

Baker and Rosa had a bitter feud throughout much of the 2020s, but the onscreen rivalry was reportedly fueled by real-life backstage animosity