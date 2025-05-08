Scott D'amore Addresses Wrestling Fans Wanting Him To Join AEW

Former TNA President Scott D'Amore is currently running Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in Canada, but many in the wrestling world wonder if the former TNA executive would ever end up in AEW, where many of the talent he championed, like Josh Alexander and Don Callis, have ended up.

"I'm kind of enjoying what I'm doing now. I'm always looking into options and opportunities," D'Amore said on "Busted Open Radio." The former Team Canada member is enjoying working outside of wrestling, saying that he fell into his initial role at Anthem/TNA. "You know how Gilligan's Island was a 'three-hour tour,' well, I was on a 'three-day trip.' It was three days of going to Nashville [assisting Jeff Jarrett], and it turned into 7-plus years or whatever. I'm not sitting here jumping...I love having a little more free time."

"Always open to looking at opportunities but truthfully, Tony Khan, great guy, appreciate everything he's done...and he already has so many great people around him," D'Amore said, citing many former TNA talent like Callis, as well as Canadian talent RJ City, who was responsible for Toni Storm's "Timeless" character. "There's no lack of great wrestling minds there."

D'Amore even suggested he'd be visiting AEW's recent shows in Detroit's Masonic Temple. D'Amore was with TNA Wrestling, even overseeing the company's rebranding from Impact Wrestling as well as a budding partnership with WWE, which became an even more concrete cross-promotional deal earlier this year, before being released in early 2024. Along with MLPW, D'Amore also has real estate ventures outside the wrestling business.