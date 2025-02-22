Josh Alexander Opens Up About Scott D'Amore's TNA Departure

Early last year, not too long after the company rebranded from Impact Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling, Scott D'Amore was let go as President by executives from parent company Anthem Sports. The reaction from many within TNA was dour, with D'Amore winning plenty of supporters on the roster over the years. Josh Alexander, whose TNA contract recently expired, was asked about D'Amore's departure on "Straight Talk Wrestling," with the performer offering a level-headed reaction.

"On one end, I'm an adult — I understand this is a business," Alexander said. "I understand that this company is owned by lots of very powerful people that have a say in which way this company goes."

At the same time, Alexander acknowledged that he had spent the vast majority of his time with TNA under Scott D'Amore as president, and the two grew closer once Alexander became more involved in the main event scene. They began to trust each other, which made D'Amore's departure more difficult for Alexander.

"It was a shock to me," Alexander continued. "It felt like we were on this hot streak. Crowds were increasing and it just felt like we were finally gaining traction after this slow burn and build of regaining fans' trust for the prior four or five years that I was in that company, because TNA kind of came from the dark ages in those mid-2010s."

Alexander believes D'Amore, along with wrestlers like Eddie Edwards, helped keep TNA alive through those rough periods. D'Amore harbored a strong passion for TNA, and though he no longer works there, Alexander believes D'Amore has channeled that energy into his next project — reviving Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. The former TNA World Champion feels that the promotion is the perfect next step for D'Amore, as it's a way to showcase his mind for the wrestling business.