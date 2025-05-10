Released Former WWE Star Returns To Previous Ring Name, Wins NJPW Debut At Resurgence

Where Blair Davenport died, Bea Priestley now thrives. 90 days after her WWE release, Priestley made her return to pro-wrestling at NJPW Resurgence, and left Ontario, California with her hand raised and a bright in-ring future ahead of her.

The known STARDOM veteran took to the ring during NJPW's fourth Resurgence's pre-show, and announced to Ontario that her 90 non-compete clause from WWE was officially over. Priestley locked up with independent star Viva Van in her first post-WWE career match, and "The Top Gaijin" celebrated her comeback with a succinct victory over the "Hell-Bent Vixen."

While Priestley is no stranger to Japanese promotions, Friday marked her first foray into NJPW territory, as her run in Japan mostly saw her wrestling for Stardom, where she is a two-time Goddesses of Stardom Champion, a one-time Artist of Stardom Champion, and a one-time World Of Stardom Champion. It is unclear whether Priestley's appearance at Resurgence is a sign of a long-time deal with NJPW, or if her match against Van was a one-off to celebrate her newfound free agency. If Priestley is a free agent, there is currently no news regarding her next long-term destination.

Priestley took to social media just minutes after her victory over Van, and posted a shot of her entrance from behind.

"First day back, you say?" Priestley wrote. "I'm back in [NJPW.]"

Priestley first appeared in WWE in 2021 as Davenport, where she quickly made a name for herself with a winning streak on "WWE NXT UK." Davenport was a dangerous contender for multiple titles in "NXT UK" and "NXT," including the "NXT UK" Women's Championship and the "NXT" Women's Championship. Davenport found her momentum dashed when she was called up to WWE's main roster in 2024, where she wrestled in just five matches before her eventual release.