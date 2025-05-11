Top WWE Star Potentially Injured After Missed Table Spot At Backlash

Drew McIntyre is reportedly being checked out by WWE medical for a potential injury sustained at Backlash.

McIntyre was one of four competitors in the United States Championship opener also including Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. He and Priest have been feuding over the past few months and saw their personal conflict drag them away from the match in the ring. Ultimately, Priest would land a South of Heaven chokeslam off a ledge and through a table in the arena, but McIntyre notably landed off of the table and banged his head on the floor. PWInsider has since reported that McIntyre is being evaluated by WWE medical following the bump, though specifics have yet to emerge.

The match would end with Fatu and Knight fighting one another alone in the ring, until Solo Sikoa and the debuting Jeff Cobb got involved to attack Knight. Fatu was surprised by the new member added to their faction but continued to land his moonsault and score the pinfall to retain his title, before taking his leave and walking off on the pair of Sikoa and Cobb.