AEW Broadcaster Taz Pays Tribute To ECW Rival Sabu

The wrestling world has been left stunned by the sudden death of Terry "Sabu" Brunk, who passed away at the age of 60 this past weekend. The ECW legend had a number of iconic moments and matches throughout his storied career, with current AEW commentator Taz being one of his most memorable rivals. The "Human Suplex Machine" took to X (formerly known as Twitter) upon hearing the news to try and say a few words about the man who, without him, Taz wouldn't have made it as a professional wrestler.

Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this vid, I am trying to speak from my heart...I dunno what else to say. #RIPSabu pic.twitter.com/o6ehKa0IjK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 11, 2025

Taz explained that he was going through old videos of Sabu the night before on YouTube, laughing at various interviews due to knowing Sabu's sense of humor so well, before explaining how much he meant to his own career. "I would not have had the career that I have had, that I've been blessed to have if it wasn't for Sabu. Like that man got me over, and he didn't have to get me over, and he did."

The AEW announcer went on to tell the story of how they both debuted for ECW against each other in 1993, but while Sabu was meant to be the man Paul Heyman wanted to push to the top of the company, Taz was only ever meant to work one match. However, it was through that match with Sabu where Taz first got over with the ECW fans, thanks to Sabu being so generous in the match, hence why Taz rounded off his message that without Sabu, there would be no Taz.

"What Sabu has accomplished in his career has been amazing, this guy is amazing, and he's just a great-hearted soul. I'm going to miss him immensely, I feel horrible about this, rest in peace my brother Sabu. Please, rest in peace."