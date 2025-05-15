Aleister Black Says This WWE Star Would Always Check On His Mental Health

During his first stint in WWE, Aleister Black wrestled Kevin Owens on several occasions during the ThunderDome era. All of their encounters would transpire on "WWE Raw," but their most memorable battle together was in a No Disqualification Match on the night of the WWE Draft in 2020. Although both stars only wrestled for twelve minutes, Black revealed on the "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast," that his intense clash with Owens ranks high on his list of favorite matches.

"Ended up with me and Kevin having probably one of my favorite matches in WWE ... I remember he powerbombed me through the table, that was the finish but we did the meteora on the chairs which is still like one of my favorite spots, cause like man, Kevin is such a trooper."

According to Black, Owens was not only a great dance partner in the ring, but also one of his biggest support systems behind the curtain. The 39-year-old went into detail about how KO was there for him during a one of the darkest periods of his life mentally.

"I love working Kevin. Kevin is like, he's fantastic, I don't care, I love Kevin Owens ... he would check on me a lot because during that time mentally I wasn't doing very well. He would check on me a lot. He was always very kind, very friendly and I've known Kevin since the independent days and you know, very cool guy and definitely like a really hard worker."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.