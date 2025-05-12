WWE's Natalya Admits She Was 'Hesitant' To Include Certain Things In Her Book

In six months, WWE star Natalya will be releasing her own memoir titled "The Last Hart Beating," which focuses on her journey throughout the wrestling business, the relationship with her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and the emotional struggles she's dealt with outside the ring. However, in a recent interview on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Natalya revealed that she was hesitant to include the more personal stories of her life in the book, but ultimately decided to go ahead with it.

"I was a little tentative when I started writing the book ... there's a lot that I'm kind of scared to share and I'm like, 'I don't know if I want to go there. I don't want to say this or they're not going to let me say this, or WWE is not going to want me to say this or this might offend this person,' and then I just was like, You know what? F**k it.' Write it. Just write it. Just say what you have to say."

Natalya continued to explain that she was surprised by WWE's reaction to her book upon their review of it. "They were so supportive of my book. It made me so happy. I was so happy ... they didn't say, 'You can't say this or you can't say that,' they fully embraced it and it was such a great feeling because it only reconfirmed that it's so good to be able to share your story."

Although she was uncertain about some of the content she included in her book, Natalya stated that she feels a weight has been lifted off her shoulders now that the WWE Universe and her family will learn about her true story.

