WWE CCO Triple H Comments On Pat McAfee's Backlash Match, Celebrities In Wrestling

Many in the wrestling fandom have mixed feelings about celebrities like Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, or Bad Bunny taking part in professional wrestling. McAfee, specifically, had a lengthy showdown with former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Backlash, and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was thrilled with how it went.

"Gunther/Pat, first of all, my hat's off to Gunther for what he does," Levesque said after Backlash, referring to Gunther as a "brute" in loving terms. "When it comes to Pat McAfee, Pat is just -it's hard for me to put into words how big of a star he is, but yet he's just Pat McAfee. It's been one of the things I marvel at him about since the first time I met him...He's just one of those incredible people that has this amazing presence, aura, where he can just go out there and be himself, and the whole world wants to listen to him...He's just an incredible talent."

Levesque said McAfee's combination of star power and athleticism is "next level," and how humble McAfee in Football, wrestling, broadcasting, and elsewhere.

"There are certain people who are fixtures in WWE, that just fit in to what we do, that it's so hard to imagine them not being here, Pat is one of those people," Levesque said. "We're incredibly proud of him and honored that he chooses to be with WWE because he doesn't have to."

While Levesque was centered on how well McAfee did, he was also asked about the influx of celebrities into WWE, but doesn't feel that former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul belongs in that category.

"You can name a lot of people, I don't put Logan [Paul] in that group. I don't see Logan as this outside celebrity," Levesque said. "[He] was a celebrity walking in the door, but [he] delivers on it in a way where he's like a full-time performer...I don't see him in that celebrity vein."