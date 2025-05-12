Pat McAfee Shares Image Of Bright Red Chest After Match With GUNTHER At WWE Backlash

WWE commentator Pat McAfee has shown off the welts on his chest following his match with Gunther at the weekend's Backlash PLE.

McAfee, who last wrestled in 2023, came face-to-face with one of WWE's most menacing stars in Gunther, and the two exchanged chops at the start of the match. It seems that the Austrian's blows on the former NFL star's chest have left quite a mark, as evidenced by his post on social media.

"My chest... is ahhh... burning," said McAfee on X.

My chest... is ahhh... burning pic.twitter.com/RVrhRkRYuf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2025

Gunther, unsurprisingly, won the match against McAfee, but the "Raw" commentator put on a brave fight, which the former World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged at the end of the match. Gunther and McAfee's feud had been brewing for months, with the former previously unhappy that McAfee was being biased towards his former rival Jey Uso, particularly "Yeeting" vociferously during Uso's entrances. The rivalry went up a few notches on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 41, when Gunther targeted McAfee's commentary partner, Michael Cole.

Cole was on hand to give his pal a few encouraging words at Backlash as he left his usual commentary position to cajole McAfee towards an unlikely win. But Gunther had the last laugh as he choked out McAfee to secure the win at the Backlash PLE. Recent reports have suggested that Gunther will now move away from the McAfee feud, and his next rivalry could be against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, a match that was teased at last year's Bad Blood PLE.