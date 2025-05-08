Backstage Report Suggests Massive WWE Return Coming To Face Gunther

This upcoming Saturday, GUNTHER will go one-on-one with Pat McAfee at Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri. McAfee hasn't competed in singles action since 2023, but after "The Ring General" tried to choke him out and attack Michael Cole following his World Heavyweight Championship loss at WrestleMania 41, he decided the ultimate payback would be to challenge him to a match. Although its expected McAfee will be a manageable opponent for GUNTHER on Saturday, the return of a WWE Hall Of Famer could have implications on who emerges victorious.

According to WrestleVotes, multiple sources have confirmed that Goldberg's name has been discussed internally within WWE throughout the past week, with his return reportedly being "inevitable" in the near future. It's also the first time the former Universal Champion's name has been brought up since his interaction with GUNTHER at Bad Blood last October, where WWE teased a match between both competitors. Therefore, WrestleVotes is suggesting that Goldberg's return is possibly slated for Backlash, where he could possibly get involved during or after GUNTHER's match with McAfee.

Earlier this year, Goldberg stated that he feels like "a trillion bucks" after going through with stem cell treatment, and revealed that he will be stepping back inside a WWE ring this summer. In addition, the former WCW star confirmed that he will be retiring this year, stating that he's interested in "passing the torch" at this stage of his career and listed GUNTHER as the perfect final opponent. Goldberg's most recent match was three years ago at the Elimination Chamber, where he failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Title in the Jeddah Super Dome.