WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Discusses Passing The Torch To This 'Young Talent'

While the "when and where" of it all still seems to be up in the air, all signs point to 2025 being the year Bill Goldberg has his retirement match for WWE, and rides off into the sunset for good. And back in the fall of 2024, the plan seemed to be for Goldberg's last hurrah to be against WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, after the two crossed paths during WWE's Bad Blood PLE.

In an interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Goldberg altered between getting himself ready for his last match, and the prospect of GUNTHER being his final opponent. The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion views a match with GUNTHER, or any other WWE star, as a chance for Goldberg to give back to some of the younger talent.

"I guess I could look at it like I'm kind of passing the torch," Goldberg said. "He's a young talent, comparatively...well everyone's young, comparatively. But he's a part of the new generation, and they need to be...I'm not going to say lifted up. But I think if that were the case, that if it was Gunther and I, I mean, it would be logical. There's some heat there, obviously, that's already been placed. And he's the new generation, I'm the old generation. It's kind of like the passing of the torch in a way. And you know, I wouldn't turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination, because you don't ever open your mouth in front of my wife and my son, negatively, about me."

