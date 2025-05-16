Why One Vince McMahon Meeting Has Stuck With Former WWE Star Bishop Dyer

Former WWE United States Champion Bishop Dyer, known to WWE fans as Baron Corbin, was a regularly featured member of the WWE roster. He was repackaged numerous times a constable, a baron, a degenerate gambler, and other personas, but in a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dyer said he was shaken to his core by a comment from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"I'm walking down the row of tables towards Vince and Vince stops me and goes 'That's far enough, I just wanna say something real quick...You're not as good as you think you are,'" Dyer recalled. "And I was like 'What the f***?' And he was like 'That's it, see ya later.'"

Dyer was flabbergasted at the interaction.

"[Road] Dogg texts me immediately like 'It's gotta be a test,'" Dyer continued. "And so like it was in my mind for a long time...We're probably [9 years removed] and I still think about that moment."

Dyer doesn't know if it was an ego check or possibly even a challenge, but it changed his perspective.

"I need to prove to these people that I'm that good. I need to get better by talking to Cena, talking to Roman...It challenged me to go 'I'm not there, but I'll get there,'" Dyer said.

Dyer was released from WWE at the end of 2024 and has already appeared at GCW and other independent events. The former "Raw" General Manager has made it clear he'd like to wrestle for NJPW at some point.