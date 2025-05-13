WWE's The Miz Lands Host Role On Amazon Reboot Of American Gladiators

WWE star The Miz is set to feature in the revival of the "American Gladiators" show as the host of the upcoming series.

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it will reboot the "American Gladiators" TV show, which first aired in the late '80s and '90s. Amazon has revealed that the new show will be produced by John Ferraro and Daniel Calin, and they are excited to have The Miz onboard as the host of the show.

"We're excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin to the American Gladiators Family. He's the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise. The U.S. reboot, combined with our epic success in the U.K., our Live Nation Tour and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel — this isn't just a comeback, it's a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment," general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, Barry Poznick, stated.

The show, Amazon said, will feature CrossFit athletes, bodybuilders, D1 stars, as well as fitness trainers from all over the world, with them touting that the participants in the show will have to navigate fresh challenges. There could be the possibility of other WWE stars being a part of the show as well, as a report from a few years ago claimed that a few wrestlers could participate in it.

The Miz, who came to the WWE after stints in reality television, has quite a bit of experience hosting TV shows as he has previously hosted shows like "The Battle of the Exes," "Cannonball," "The Challenge," and "Champs vs. Stars," to name a few. The former WWE Champion has featured on numerous TV shows, including some WWE reality shows, as well as several movies.