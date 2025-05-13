Judge Denies Doctor's Motion To Dismiss Bill Of Discovery In Legal Win For Janel Grant

In the latest development of the ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon by Janel Grant, the plaintiff has secured a small victory in her proceedings. According to a recent post made by Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, McMahon's former doctor, Carlon Colker, had his motion to dismiss Janel Grant's bill of discovery denied by the judge. As further stated by Thurston, this will open the door for Grant to obtain evidence in her case against WWE and McMahon from Dr. Colker and his clinic or even produce new claims against the doctor.

While this is only the latest development in the lawsuit against McMahon, Dr. Colker, himself, has filed a suit of his own against Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, alleging that he was defamed through press releases as well as a YouTube conference, according to a report from "PWInsider." The lawsuit further alleged that Callis ignored medical records sent from Dr. Colker that disproved her claims in the lawsuit, and that the defamatory remarks were made outside of legal proceedings and not protected by litigation privileges as a result.

Additionally, Dr. Colker's lawsuit stated that at no point Grant was forced to undergo intravenous infusions, administered or directed to take unknown substances by way of intravenous route, orally or otherwise, directed to take unlabeled drugs, administer any injections, nor report any adverse affects related to her treatments as alleged in her lawsuit against McMahon and WWE. The lawsuit further targets Callis' law firm, Holland Law, for failing to supervise her. It's currently unclear whether or not Dr. Colker's lawsuit will have an effect on Grant's suite against McMahon and WWE.