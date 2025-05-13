ECW Manager Bill Alfonso Recalls Story Of Sabu Being Shot In The Mouth

ECW legend Sabu suddenly died this weekend at age 60 and tributes have been pouring out for the veteran ever since, with many recalling some never-heard-before stories. As an icon of hardcore wrestling, Sabu was known for his incredible toughness, but outside of the squared circle, he lived a similarly wild life and according to former ECW manager Bill Alfonso, the ECW legend was once shot in the mouth.

"Sabu was getting into trouble and he got shot; Sabu got shot in the f***ing mouth! The guy put the gun [against his face], pulled the trigger, busted seven teeth, the bullet went out here," Alfonso said during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," recalling Sabu's relationship with his late uncle, The Sheik. "The guy put the gun — shot his [Sabu's] friend, the guy put the gun in Sabu's mouth, and pulled the f***ing trigger!" Sabu was then rushed to the hospital and came out in a couple of days, where he allegedly told his mother — The Sheik's sister — that he wanted to become a wrestler.

"So, she called The Sheik, and The Sheik came and picked up Sabu and said 'Pack your stuff, you're gonna come live with me for a year, and you're gonna train with me for a year,'" Alfonso added. "For seven months, he chopped wood, washed the car, set up the ring in the morning and took it down in the afternoon. He didn't get into the ring for seven months!" Alfonso noted that the lengthy training process Sabu underwent with his uncle taught him the respect for the industry and was how Terrance Brunk would ultimately become "Sabu."

