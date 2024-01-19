ECW Legend Sabu Recalls The Gun Incident That Inspired Him To Pursue Wrestling Dreams

Sabu is regarded by some as being one of the most violent to come from the promotion already known for having a hardcore roster, ECW, and his wrestling journey was similarly marked with violence.

"When I was 19, I got shot. Coming up, I wanted to be a wrestler then all of a sudden I got shot. I got shot in the face, in the teeth," said Sabu in a recent interview on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw."

Despite this, he claims he began training with his uncle, Ed "The Sheik" Farhat, after being released from the hospital. "As soon as I got out of the hospital, I said, 'I'mma be a wrestler now.' So, I started lifting weights, then I went up to my uncle's about six weeks after that, and then I moved out there a few months after that, and then I started to go."

While the incident set him back, he attributes it to kickstarting his efforts towards becoming a wrestler. "I got shot first, and that kind of sparked me to do it now. Because I kept saying, 'I'll do it tomorrow' or 'next year.'"

He also revealed that he was shot during a house party. "I see this guy coming down with two guns. Boom, boom, boom ... shoots my friend in the stomach, boom, boom, boom, and took off running, and I ran behind him, picked him up and threw him down. Then I came on top of him, and he pushed the gun on top of my face and shot me."

The veteran star claims the man who shot him didn't get a lengthy prison sentence due to his involvement in the incident. "He got nine months for felonious assault because when he turned his back I kind of ... I shouldn't have did that, I took the law into my own hands, and I deserved to get shot. But the reason I got shot was my own fault, they said."