WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/9/25

After posting a strong rating following WrestleMania 41, "WWE SmackDown" dramatically decreased in total viewership the following week, recording their third lowest number of the year. That said, the blue brand's final show before Backlash this past Friday did increase in viewers, though the improvement was minimal.

According to Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" averaged 1,455,000 viewers and drew a 0.41 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 3%, with the 18-49 demo being up by 11%. Since moving to the USA Network this past September, "SmackDown" has struggled to replicate its numbers from last year, with average viewership decreasing by a whopping 34% since May 2024. In addition, the 18-49 demo has also failed to improve since last year, dropping by 35%.

Despite going up against strong sports competition on Friday night, "SmackDown" performed exceptionally well in the key demographic on cable, ranking #2 overall. The NBA playoff game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers on ESPN finished #1 with 3,913,000 viewers and a 1.18 in the demo. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers NHL playoff game on TNT ranked #3 with 985,000 viewers and a 0.28 18-49 rating.

WWE's YouTube views were also impressive for "SmackDown," with the video of Randy Orton hitting the RKO on John Cena almost reaching 2 million views. Additionally, clips of Alexa Bliss' return match, Charlotte Flair's confrontation with Jade Cargill, and Drew McIntyre's Claymore on Jacob Fatu all managed to draw over 500,000 clicks. WrestleTix also reported that "SmackDown" sold 9,879 tickets on Friday night, which is WWE's highest attendance figure in Dayton, Ohio in the last three years.