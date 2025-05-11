WWE Backlash 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

John Cena has wrestled his final Backlash.

WWE brought the post-WrestleMania event to St. Louis on Saturday, and the show likely marked the final match between longtime rivals John Cena and Randy Orton. Cena came out on top, pinning Orton following a lengthy main event, continuing his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. But enough about what happened at Backlash, we have a whole results page for that. We have also already broken down what we loved and what we hated. Now it's time to talk about the winners and the losers from Saturday's big show.

Again, the results page will be where the real, literal winners and losers can be found, but this piece will focus on who looked good, who looked bad, who stole victory from a defeat, and vice versa.

Let's start with the most obvious one.