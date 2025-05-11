WWE Backlash 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Maybe "survives" isn't communicating how awesome Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship retention was, but by God, was that an insane fight.

I walked into Valkyria's title defense against Becky Lynch thinking that this was either going to be a disqualification finish (that's me being generous) or that Lynch was going to walk out of St. Louis the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. I thought that Valkyria was going to put up a nice little fight, but that Lynch would absolutely mop the floor with her and prove all of the "Becky Hogan" allegations. After all, Lynch was implicated in Bayley's removal from WrestleMania 41 at best and was somewhat involved at worst — if she can boot a fellow Four Horsewoman from the biggest card of the year, taking the title off of an up-and-comer should have been like taking candy from a baby.

I have to apologize to Becky Lynch for ever doubting her.

Lynch and Valkyria tore the house down, especially as the only women's match on Saturday's Backlash card. Lynch and Valkyria showed up and showed out with their high-octane, hard-hitting match; they were full of emotion, sadism, and spectacular wrestling. Best of all: Valkyria got the win! Lynch put Valkyria over, and while I know that this is not the first time Lynch has agreed to lose to her fellow countryman, it still feels great to witness such a monumental win amidst the sea of Valkyria doubters and "Becky Hogan" comparisons.

I can't lie; Lynch is great as a heel. Take this as positively as possible: Lynch's experience in clown school does wonders for her heel character. She's cartoonishly evil, especially with the way she crashes out at every minor inconvenience, but I think that it's a great juxtaposition to her grounded, emotionally stable face character. What I especially love about her over-the-top villain persona is how it translates to her moveset. When she's a heel, her movements get more frantic and brutal, her eye rakes and Dis-Arm-Hers get more feverish and erratic. It adds to the whole experience, which is why she's so convincing as a heel.

I cannot sing Valkyria's praises enough. I think she will be buried in my pyramid when I die. She is just such a great babyface, and, like Lynch, her moveset reflects that. For her stature, she should not be lifting up people for the Nightwing as she does, but her incredible feat of strength shows grit and determination. Her high-flying agility showcases her youthful energy, and her capacity to be one of the wrestlers of the future. The way she reversed Lynch's roll-up into a one-armed pin of her own speaks volumes to her experience and in-ring wit. Everything Valkyria does in the ring highlights her character.

The match and Lynch's willingness to put Valkyria over set the bar high. While the rest of the show might not have followed up on that (more to come), I'm glad that the women had great representation for the rest of the night.

