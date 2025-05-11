Dominik Mysterio Retains Men's WWE IC Title At Backlash With Non-Judgment Day Assist

In his quest to cement himself as the greatest Mysterio of all time, Dominik Mysterio took to the ring at Backlash to defend his Intercontinental Championship against the white-hot Superstar Penta. While Penta put up an impressive fight, outside interference from the Judgement Day and El Grande Americano all but cemented Mysterio's victory in St. Louis.

Things started off with a bang, as Penta nearly leveled Mysterio with a Dropkick. The champion quickly recovered, however, and bounced off the ropes to regain his momentum. Surprisingly, Mysterio quickly gained control of the match-up, and even grounded the agile Penta with a dive and brawl on the outside. After an arc of Mysterio offense, Penta regained enough life to stage a comeback with a daring Vertical Crossbody off the top corner post. Penta ascended to the top shortly after, but Mysterio plucked the luchador with a kick and attempted to land Three Amigos. Penta interrupted the trinity of suplexes and the following 619 attempt from Mysterio, but could not gain offensive ground on the champion.

One Judgement Day member's match quickly becomes a group affair, as was proven by the appearance of Carlito, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor at ringside. Carlito distracted the referee, and in the chaos, McDonagh and Balor jumped the barricade to restrain the challenger. Unfortunately, Carlito and McDonagh were flattened by a daring Tope Suicida over the top rope.

Balor, having managed to dodge Penta's offense, continued to distract the referee, which opened the door for Americano to strike Penta with a metallic headbutt. Penta was laid out, and Mysterio capitalized with a match-ending Frog Splash.

With this victory, Mysterio is set to continue his Intercontinental Championship reign, which measures in at 21 days and counting. Tonight marked Mysterio's second title defense, the first one being against Penta on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania.