One WWE Star's Release Made Him Leave Wrestling Completely

WWE's seasonal releases have caused online uproar every time a new list of released stars is made public, but over time, most former WWE names have found their place elsewhere in the industry and often return to WWE years later. However, in the case of former Shinsuke Nakamura enforcer Rick Boogs, the former WWE name has since hung up his boots permanently and is no longer a wrestler.

Around the time of his WWE release back in September 2023, Boogs appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he was asked whether or not he planned to keep wrestling. "No. When I first decided I was going to do wrestling, pursue it, I had to be all in on something," he said, before recalling how much he originally gave up to make the transition into a career within wrestling from a normal day job. "I was like, if I'm gonna commit to this other endeavor, I just quit my job. I have a wife and a daughter. I just got unemployed for the sake of you know, getting hungry, that I really wanted to make it happen, which my wife was not happy about. She was like, 'Why did you have to quit?'"