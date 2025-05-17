Mercedes Mone Calls Fellow AEW Champion 'One Of The Best Talents In The Whole World'

Next Saturday, Mercedes Mone will compete against Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament to determine who will face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at All In Texas. Since arriving to AEW last year, Mone has yet to step in the ring with Storm, with AEW's top title in the women's division being the only belt that has escaped "The CEO's" resume. Although Mone could be on the brink of going one-on-one with Storm in the near future, she did speak kindly of the AEW Women's Champion in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, stating that she's currently one of the best female performers in the wrestling industry.

"I am blown away by her work. Before I even thought about signing with AEW, Toni, I've just been watching her for weeks upon weeks. I was just so captivated by her charisma, by her character, by her presence. I think she is not one of the best women, one of the best talents in the whole world. I've never seen a woman captivate a character, just so on demand like she does. She brings so much to AEW and I can't wait to take that all away from her [at AEW All In]."

Just last week, Mone's NJPW STRONG Women's Championship reign came to an end at Resurgence when she lost the title in a Three-Way match to AZM, who pinned Mina Shirakawa for the victory. That said, Mone still holds the TBS and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Titles, with Storm and the AEW Women's Championship being her main focus heading into the summer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.