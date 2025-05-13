Matt Riddle Says He Gets The 'Best Of Both Worlds' In MLW

For five years, Matt Riddle called WWE his home in pro wrestling. Nowadays, he has found residency in Major League Wrestling. During a recent interview with "Rewind Recap Relive," Riddle opened up about his experience working with MLW, founded by CEO Court Bauer in 2002. In 2017, the promotion was revived.

"This is where I have a lot of my own creative freedom, even though Court has a vision, MLW has a vision," Riddle said. "I team up with say Tom Lawlor, but it's a shoot. If Tom's goofy, I'm goofy, but Tom Lawlor has gotten submission of the night. He's fought in the UFC a bunch. Guy's a savage and so am I. We've both been on the Ultimate Fighter, so we all have that connection, but we're also pro wrestlers. I feel like with that it's best of both worlds because we get to be goofy, we get to be fun, but we're also like two of the most legit dudes in the room and we're teaming up, so it's pretty tight. Plus, they gave me great opportunities."

Riddle marked his official return to MLW in January 2024, with Jacob Fatu as his comeback opponent at Kings Of Colosseum. Over a year later, Fatu is now a regular fixture in WWE, with the WWE United States Championship around his waist. Meanwhile, "The Original Bro" currently reigns as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Satoshi Kojima at the 2025 King Of Colosseum event. Together in tag competition, Riddle and Tom Lawlor are known as the Filthy Bros.

