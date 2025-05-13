WWE HOFer Bully Ray Laments Lack Of 'True Heels': Wrestlers Are Afraid Of Real Heat

The world of pro wrestling has slowly been changing over the years, with things like the WWE regime shakeup, the indie-style becoming more popular and bleeding over into the bigger promotions, and most notably kayfabe slowly being peeled away. During the latest "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall Of Famer, Bully Ray, expressed his concern over the lack of believable heels in the industry today.

"It's actually a bigger picture conversation in all of pro wrestling – which is very discouraging to me- that there are no more true, real heels who understand what their jobs is," Bully explained, adding that Logan Paul is the only name who comes close based on how the crowd always seems to boo him and that fans simply want to see him get beat. "But as far as heels who have real heat, based on stories that are being told? No, it's like okay, we plugged in whatever bad guy we need for this."

Bully went on to list how, in the case of Cody Rhodes' championship run, he was simply given "bad guys" to be his opposition, and how these "villains" only ever seemed to serve his story, but went as far as to note that it's the same thing in AEW too, except for the Christian Cage and Don Callis. "As far as times are changing, has times changed? Is it a different business so much? That we don't have one of the cornerstones of what this business needs?" Bully added. "Where have all the bad guys gone? It's because most of these wrestlers today are afraid of heat; real heat."