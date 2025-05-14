Booker T Broaches Social Media Beef Between WWE NXT's Je'Von Evans & AEW's Ricochet

Last week, AEW's Ricochet and NXT's Je'Von Evans got caught up in a vicious back-and-forth social media spat, with fans sharing the exchange long after Evans deleted his posts, and debating on who "won" the arguments. In light of the controversy, Booker T weighed in, offering his perspective on both wrestler's words and how they're both wrong, in addition to sharing some advice for Evans.

According to Booker during a stream on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the exchange was an indicator of the state of the world we live in and social media. The veteran recalled how someone praised Evans, calling him the best up-and-coming high flyer, to which Ricochet seemed to take offense. "Ricochet [is] 40 years old, you know what I mean? I think Ricochet missed the point, you know, as far as you know, what the question was," Booker opined. "I just think, man, that's where we are in the business where we got to try to bring somebody down before trying to lift somebody down."

"Again, you got to understand that Ricochet is dealing with a young guy, who's just — who's still a kid," Booker pointed out, before joking that Evans grew up with an iPad and came out of the womb with one too. "The way Je'Von Evans talk and the way Ricochet talk is two, totally different worlds. You can feel it; you can see it!" However, the veteran noted that Evans needs to learn out of the experience. "Don't go down to somebody else's level. If you do go down to somebody else's level, just go down to bring them up to your level; do that!"

