WWE NXT Star Je'Von Evans Deletes Posts After Heated X Exchange With AEW's Ricochet

At just 21 years old, Je'Von Evans has quickly become one of the brightest young stars in the wrestling industry today, having built himself as "WWE NXT's" best high-flyer, and often being compared to legends such as Jeff Hardy. Many fans expect to see Evans continue to find success in WWE, with many hoping he'll eventually be called up to the main roster in the near future. However, this past Thursday, one fan claimed Evans was the "best young prospect" in wrestling, leading AEW star Ricochet to take a shot at the developmental talent.

Ricochet's brief comment led to a heated exchange between both stars on X, where Evans bragged about being trained by Shawn Michaels on a weekly basis. However, the situation would escalate further when Ricochet pointed out that Evans had yet to win a title and would be pleased to squash him, leading the "NXT" star to insult AEW's ticket sales and company President Tony Khan.

After the conversation seemed to take a more personal turn, Evans deleted his posts on the platform, with Ricochet stopping himself from interacting with the young star. It also remains uncertain whether Evans voluntarily deleted his messages towards Ricochet, or if he was advised to take them down by his peers or WWE themselves. This upcoming Wednesday, Ricochet will be in singles action against the returning Zach Gowen for "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," while Evans remains on the hunt for the NXT Championship after failing to become the number one contender for the title last Tuesday.