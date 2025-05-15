Tommy Dreamer Explains Need For 'Perfect Scenario' For Cody Rhodes' WWE Return

Since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes has been absent from the company's weekly programming, leaving many fans to question what his creative direction will look like for the remainder of 2025. Heading into his match with Cena, the audience already started to betray Rhodes, booing him during many segments and promos in the lead up to WrestleMania. However, according to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open Radio," if "The American Nightmare" returns as a darker, more serious character, fans will begin to cheer for him again, unless he's immediately pitted against Cena.

"If John Cena continues to ruin wrestling, it has to be the perfect scenario for Cody to make the save for wrestling ... St. Louis was a great place for Randy, very much heel, babyface 101. I don't mind all the stuff that they did just because of the reactions the live crowd got ... if Cody came back like a different look, almost like a darker Cody, I think the fans would actually cheer for him if he came in like as heelish Cody. But I do think that if he came in against John Cena, they're going to boo Cody.

Since WrestleMania 41, Dreamer's "Busted Open" co-host Dave LaGrega has continuously aired his frustrations with the WWE Universe cheering for Cena, despite him being a heel. In addition to speaking about Rhodes' return, LaGrega stated that finds it aggravating when fans praise Cena today, after booing him as a babyface over the past 20 years, and wishes the audience would just cheer for who WWE wants them to root for.

