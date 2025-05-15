Former AEW Star Saraya Shares First Promo Pic, Rhea Ripley & Other Wrestlers Join In

Bob Dylan once described time as "a jet plane, it moves too fast." A number of professional wrestlers realized just how true that sentiment is, after former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya lit a fire of nostalgia on social media.

Saraya challenged her fellow wrestlers to share their first promo pic in the business, sharing her own teenage headshot in the process. The less-than-professional pic shows the former WWE Divas champion smiling nervously in front of wood paneling. Her vulnerability did not go unsupported as plenty of her colleagues shared their own photos from their awkward beginnings in wrestling. Piper Niven shared her first promo pic, and lamented not knowing about eyebrow pencils back then. Former WWE Tag Team Champion TJ Wilson shared a pic of himself from his fourth year in the business. Wilson's wife, Natalya, also shared one of her early pics. Former WWE NXT Women's Champions Indi Hartwell and Rhea Ripley also shared their old pictures, with Ripley's coming from her days under the ringname "Demi."

Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I'll go first 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJfIa62bhY — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 14, 2025

Saraya's nostalgic mood likely stems from all the changes she's undergone in 2025. The former champion left AEW in March, with both sides amicably parting ways after 3 years. Now that she's done with wrestling for now, Saraya has had time to sit down and write a book. Her memoir, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," was released earlier this year and details her time in both AEW and WWE, as well as her life on the independent scene.