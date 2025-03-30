Former AEW Star Saraya Opens Up About Writing Process For New Book

Former WWE and AEW star Saraya recently announced the release of her book, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," which details her pro wrestling journey, including the trials and tribulations that led her to WWE and later AEW.

The British star has discussed the writing process for her debut book and how long it took her to complete the book during a recent appearance on "Busted Open."

"It was a tough write. It can get quite dark in there. I'm glad that I got it out there. It's a vulnerable thing, where I'm kind of putting my diary out there, you know? [A] Very strange feeling. I'm not a person to be open about my feelings very often," she said. "It took me two years to write this book because the first year, I actually had to tell my story to a ghostwriter, and then I got the book and I was like, 'This isn't good enough. This doesn't sound like me.'"

Saraya stated that due to others being a part of the stories that she has narrated in the book, like her brother, she had to speak to him and get his side of the story and his feelings towards it. She conceded that the whole experience was challenging and mentally exhausting, but at the same time therapeutic.

"I started from scratch, I rewrote the book again, and then I had to go over the same stories again, so definitely mentally exhausting," she added.

While many books written by wrestlers dish the dirt on their colleagues or the promotions they were part of, Saraya revealed that hers contains no negative stories about either WWE or AEW. The book traces her journey from her early years to AEW All In 2023, where she won the AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium in London, England. However, she noted that she may have to write another book, as she removed several parts from this one.