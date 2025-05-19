NXT Star Sol Ruca Details How And When She Got Into Wrestling, WWE Tryout

NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca, has enjoyed recent success in "NXT," but, according to the rising star during a sit down with Bully Ray on "Busted Open After Dark," pro wrestling wasn't always her goal, even though she seems to have a bright future in WWE based on her current push in the promotion.

"Nope, not at all!" Ruca said when asked whether she grew up as a wrestling fan. "I have, like, zero pro wrestling background... I honestly like being here now? I wish I would've known about it sooner because I think I would've been like 'This is what I wanna do.'" She further claimed that she honestly had no idea that pro wrestling existed for most of her life, and when she found out about it, she thought it was an exclusive thing that she couldn't join.

Ruca then recounted how she was discovered by WWE. "At the time, I was living in Hawaii, I was doing social media full-time, with personal training," she recalled. "I was working with brands, I was – like – posting flips and tricks on the beach, that was kinda, like, my niche – like – little content that I would post and I would get sponsored by brands." Eventually, she claimed that she was spotted by a recruiter who ended up DM'ing her. "Got the DM, and I was like: I don't know about this... Is this like UFC? – I thought it was, like, the same thing – I don't know how to fight? I don't want to do that!"