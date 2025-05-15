AEW Announcer Says Women's Champs Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone Are On Collision Course

AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm, has been touted as one of the best stars in AEW today but, TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, has been proclaiming herself as the best instead, and with the Owen Hart Tournament, there's a chance the two might clash at AEW All In: Texas if the CEO defeats Jamie Hayter at Double Or Nothing.

"She's redefined women's wrestling for AEW," Tony Schiavone proclaimed when talking about Storm during an episode of "What Happened When?" "We are very fortunate to have two professionals, I mean professionals, and we have more, but Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, just so great to work with; both of them." Schiavone then recalled that he didn't know what to expect before working with Mone in AEW and only knew her as "Sasha Banks," but that he absolutely loves her and similarly praised Storm for being entertaining. "Obviously, they are gonna have their collision pretty soon, and it should be great."

Schiavone further praised the way Storm cuts promos today, and honed in on the way that she utilizes her character, revealing who originally came up with the "Timeless" gimmick. "Tony Khan's gotta be very, very proud of this character that he came up with, and it's just doing gangbusters business for us," he added. "And kudos to Tony Khan for that, it's great. And not only that, great character that he developed, and Toni Storm has bought into it, as they say, fully."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.