Hulk Hogan Says Real American Freestyle Funded By Firm Familiar With Extreme Sports

Wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, has partnered up with former WCW President, Eric Bischoff, to embark on a new venture: Real American Freestyle Wrestling. After two nWo-esque promos, the duo revealed their "third man," Izzy Martinez, who will utilize his experience in freestyle wrestling training to make sure their pending product is legitimate. During an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Hogan opened up about the funding behind their massive project.

"Eric [Bischoff] is [funding us]," the veteran joked. "No, just kidding, we're [being funded] by Left Lane Capital, and they – basically – are in the live sports." The veteran added that Left Lane Capital are the ones behind the Shawn White Snowboarding League, Girl's Volleyball League, and the Chess League as well. "So, they were really excited when we stepped up to the line with this idea, and they're the horsepower behind us."

Weeks ago, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer" outlined many issues that RAFW could face, one being that amateur wrestling has never succeeded as a promotion, and had even been tried before. "The reason most good ideas don't succeed is because they're either not well-funded – we don't have that issue – or they have a challenge in execution – I don't think we've got a problem there either," Bischoff added in response to these concerns, noting that they're very aware of the challenges they're facing and that they plan to bring their characters to life and make people want to tune in.

