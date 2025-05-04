Additional Details On Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff's Plans For Freestyle Wrestling Promotion

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff recently announced a brand new joint-venture after two wrestling promos cut in an nWo style, with the "Hulkster" clearly going back to his "Hollywood Hogan" persona. In light of their Real American Freestyle Wrestling venture, "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" shared some behind-the-scenes information on the venture and the potential pitfalls Hogan and Bischoff could fall into.

According to the report, similar ventures were attempted in the past, most notably in the 1970's where things fell apart quickly after those involved failed to draw. Furthermore, it claimed that Hogan was inspired to undertake the venture after watching Wyatt Hendrickson beat Gable Steveson in the 2025 NCCA Heavyweight Championship final. "When I saw that happen and I saw our President hug him, I went, okay, we are on point, we're ready to go and instincts have prevailed and I smell victory," WON claimed Hogan said. "I think we are on the right track, brother."

The report then noted that the plan for RAFW is to have a debut show in Cleveland end of August this year, with twelve matches: eight men in eight weight classes, and four women's matches. The promotion will also focus on using both college wrestlers and veteran wrestlers who have competed at the national and international levels. Additionally, Hogan plans to use RAFW to facilitate a rematch between Steveson and Hendrickson, admitting that it is "on the radar" despite neither men having signed with them yet.