Hulk Hogan & Eric Bischoff Launch Real American Freestyle Wrestling League

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff reunited in an nWo style video on X, teasing the two would have a new project that involved a third man. Given Bischoff's second life in wrestling as a podcaster, most assumed the project would be related to that, perhaps involving Bischoff's co-host Conrad Thompson. But the revelation on Wednesday proved to be something no one could see coming; freestyle wrestling.

Taking to X on Wednesday morning with a new video, Hogan and Bischoff announced the formation of the Real American Freestyle Wrestling League. They also revealed their third man was Izzy Martinez, a freestyle wrestling coach known for working with several UFC fighters, including Jon Jones and Holly Holm, whom Martinez notably coached in the lead up to her upset victory over Ronda Rousey.

Our Third Man pic.twitter.com/e74KkWqXV5 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 30, 2025

More details about the venture were provided to the Associated Press and Forbes, with Hogan revealing he conceived the idea while watching Oklahoma State wrestler Wyatt Henderson defeat Minnesota standout and former WWE star Gable Steveson to win the NCAA national championship in March. Hogan, Bischoff, and Martinez hope to involve both Henderson and Steveson in RAFWL, which they say will consist of eight men's classes and four women's classes. So far, only Olympic silver medalist Kennedy Blade has committed to the league, with Hogan declaring her the face of the women's division.

Martinez will serve as the COO, while Hogan will be its commissioner; it's unclear what Bischoff's role is at this time though Hogan said he would be working on the production side. The league will hold its first show on August 30, in Cleveland, Ohio, with more events scheduled to be announced at a later date.