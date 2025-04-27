Bishop Dyer Discusses Former WWE Star Gable Steveson Rubbing People The Wrong Way

Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin) and Gable Steveson's infamous match at "NXT" The Great American Bash 2023 may have ended in a double countout for both men, but that wasn't always how the match was originally supposed to end.

"The original plan was for me to beat him and then we were going to come back and do another one where there was a no finish and then obviously in the end of it, he was going to murder me," Dyer revealed on "Busted Open Radio".

Dyer recalled explaining to Steveson that taking a loss at The Great American Bash would aid him in being able to connect with the crowd by demonstrating to them that he hadn't just been handed a win after he had expressed his reservations about losing his debut match.

"Obviously, that's an iconic feat to win a gold medal, let's put that out there. That is incredible, but this is a business of entertainment and we want people to buy into you. Maybe you just have to take that L and go 'I'm going to come back better! This is a different world. I'm new to this world.'"

Steveson's match against Dyer marks his only televised bout in this company to date. While he subsequently competed at a handful of Live Events and dark matches on "SmackDown", he was released from his contract in May of last year.

"I mean, I'm just going to say without putting too much out there that he rubbed some people the wrong way. After that match, the way that went down, I think he lost a lot of opportunity, especially in that "NXT" building."

