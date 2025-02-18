Eric Bischoff Looks Back On Triple H's Career In Light Of WWE Hall Of Fame Nod

This year, WWE will honor the in-ring career of Paul "Triple H" Levesque with a solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," former WCW President Eric Bischoff took a look back at Levesque's pro wrestling work, which began in the early 1990s. Additionally, he asserted that there is no one more deserving of a Hall of Fame nod than Levesque right now.

"Here with Triple H, you got a guy that worked his way up," Bischoff said. "He started in WCW for crying out loud and made his way to WWE, and wasn't necessarily a super high-profile player, certainly not in the beginning. It wasn't like he was pushed down anybody's throat. I think over the last seven or eight years prior to Paul retiring, I think he was shoved down our throats a little bit, but the guy really does study the industry, not just from a wrestler's perspective but from the business perspective.

"I used to hear people refer to him as 'a student of the game. Okay that's a cool gimmick.' It's not a gimmick with Paul, it's real," Bischoff continued. "He does study the business. He knows its history, he understands the audience, he understands the business of the wrestling business."

Across his 30-year run in WWE, Levesque has enjoyed success in both tag team and singles competition. His team efforts were recognized with a 2019 Hall of Fame induction alongside fellow D-Generation X members Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Brian "Road Dogg" James, X-Pac, and the late Chyna. Singles-wise, Levesque has claimed 14 world championships, with his latest reign coming courtesy of a 2016 Royal Rumble win for the WWE Championship. Following his retirement in 2022, Levesque now serves as the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.